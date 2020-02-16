INSECURITY: Convene national summit now, Agoro charges Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

Former presidential candidate of the National Action Council (NAC), Dr. Olapade Agoro, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently convene a national security parley to address the current deplorable security situation in the country.

In a statement sent to Sunday Vanguard Saturday, Agoro said the need for a national conference on security became necessary with the president and nation’s security chiefs admission, after their quarterly meeting of Thursday, January 30, 2020, that they would “need collaboration with the larger Nigerian society to deal with the situation.”

According to Agoro, with the alarming and frightening security challenges facing the nation like the recent attack on the Otuoke home of former President Goodluck Jonathan and killing of his security aide; the inhuman, wicked and heinous killing of Rev Lawan Andimi, a Christian Association of Nigeria leader in Adamawa State by Boko Haram terrorists and several other criminalities, one could reasonably say and wisely conclude that the president and his men have no clue to the horror Nigerians now live with daily.

READ ALSO:

.The former presidential candidate lamented that if a retired four-star military general could lead the government for almost five years with lame hands, “what hope do we have as a people that he can perform miracle with a little over three more years to go?”, he queried .

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: