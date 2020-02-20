Insecurity: Catholic Church builds police station for own varsity,Abuja community

Kindly Share This Story:

26 students bag first-class as Veritas University holds 8th convocation Saturday

ABUJa- AGAINST the backdrop of increasing rate of insecurity in the country, the Catholic Church has taken proactive measure in protecting its university institution by building a police station for Bwari Community where its university, Veritas University, is situated.

The police station which is expected for commissioning and subsequent handover to the Nigeria Police on Saturday, is aimed at assisting the force to tighten security around Bwari,the institution’s host community.

Vice Chancellor of Veritas University, Abuja,Prof. Hycinth Ichoku,told the media Wednesday, in Abuja, during a pre-convocation briefing that the police station would strengthen security surveillance with a view to wadding off all criminal activities and possible encroachment on the school’s assets by some individuals.

“There will be the commissioning of a police station and the essence is to give protection, security to staff and students of the University. This is being taken seriously. However, it is not just for the university but will provide services to the entire community of Bwari,” he said.

The revered Catholic Reverend Father disclosed that a total number of 291 students will graduate during the school’s 8th Convocation event,scheduled to take place at the school’s premises.

Ichoku disclosed that 26 of the graduating students had First-Class with

141 others graduating with Second Class Upper, while 107 others,he said,have Second Class Lower just as 12 others leaving the school with Third Class degrees,respectively.

Five others,he also said,will graduate from the school of post graduate studies.

The Vice Chancellor said the school which had history of low enrollment had increased its number of enrolment from 460 as recorded in 2019 to 630 in 2020,the highest so far since the establishment of the school.

He announced that the Saturday’s event will commence with a Thanksgiving mass and to be followed by the laying of the foundation of the Faculty of Law which he said,would be named Chike Idigbe Faculty of Law.

He said:”286 students will be graduating with First Class degrees and this is the highest the University has produced. People often ask, why the high number and the reason is because so much emphasis is placed is discipline and not just on intellectual pursuit. The formation of this university is based in discipline.

“So this explains why there’s a high number if First Class graduates and those with second class upper.

“This university will be accessible for the rich and poor. It is affordable and we provide better quality of education and we have tried to make ourselves visible. So we have peculiarities and challenges of not having enough students, but efforts have been increased this year”.

Prof. Ichoku disclosed that former governor of Anambra State and 2019 Peoples Democratic Party,PDP’s Vice Presidential candidate,Mr Peter Obi,will deliver the convocation lecture.

