Imo APC, PDP in last minute game over defecting lawmakers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have up their game in the defection drama in the state House of Assembly.

Vanguard gathered Wednesday in Owerri, that the two political parties have lined up their strategies to win or lose in having the highest number of lawmakers of their own party by next week Thursday, which is the adjourned date.

The situation became fumed between the two political parties after the current speaker, Chiji Collins, said that 26 of Imo state lawmakers have already joined the ruling party, APC.

Collins said this, during the APC, rally in support of the supreme court judgement for governor Hope Uzodinma.

Until this statement, going by the defection drama, APC, now has 18 out of the 27 lawmakers of the state House of Assembly. Abinitio, a party that had only one lawmaker, from Ehime Mbano state constituency.

With this speaker’s assertion, the recent move by the PDP, was to stop the remaining about eight lawmakers of their own party, excluding that of the member representing Njaba state constituency, Uju Onwudiwe, of the Action Alliance. But she has expressed her willingness to join the APC, by the next House sitting.

However, while the PDP, is striving hard to stop the defection, the APC, said it will welcome the defectors so as to move the state forward in one piece.

At the moment, by the next sitting something will happen either the remaining PDP lawmakers defect to APC, or remain in their party. The outcome of the battle will be determined by the level of politicking which the PDP, has putting in place.

Just as the APC, has been optimistic that the number of lawmakers in their party will skyrocket.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: