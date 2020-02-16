ThrowBack: With Buhari’s victory, I’ll surely go on exile – Bode George

Kindly Share This Story:

LAGOS—Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Bode George says he may be going on exile following the victory of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Maj-Gen Muhammudu Buhari (retd).

George had said in an interview that he would proceed on exile if the APC wins at the federal level.

Speaking with Vanguard, on the PDP’s defeat at the polls, the PDP chieftain said “What will I be doing here? I can decide to go and live anywhere. Look at everyone surrounding him (Buhari).

”So, I am not joking about it, what will I be doing here? At 70, what will I be doing here? All we have been doing to restructure the country has been lost. We have been trying to ensure balance in the polity but all that has gone. What else will I be doing here?”

Article first published: April 1st, 2015 [7:37am]

Kindly Share This Story: