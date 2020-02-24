I’ll do justice to all regardless of religious differences – Bala Muhammed

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has again pledged to do justice to all the citizens of the state regardless of religious persuasions.

The governor made the pledge when he received in audience, officials of the Nigeria Prays led by its National Chairman, former military president, retired General Yakubu Gowon who paid him a courtesy visit at the Council Chamber, Government House, Bauchi.

The pledge, Mohammed said would ensure the maintenance of peace and security not only in the state, but in the country at large. In a release signed by Gidado Muktar, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the governor, Bala said justice and equity are some of the remedy for ensuring peaceful coexistence among members of the society.

” On behalf of the Government and People of Bauchi state, I am happy to welcome you sir to our state, we are excited that our leader is visiting us today. Your Excellency, we know the sacrifice you made towards stabilizing our country through various initiatives. During your administration, there was no any issue of religious differences. As leaders, we must emulate you so that we can overcome our challenges”.

READ ALSO:

Governor Bala Mohammed said prayers are critical to assisting leaders to provide qualitative leadership beneficial to the citizens even as he promised to sustain the developmental projects embarked upon by his administration.

Earlier, the National Chairman and Convener of the Nigeria Prays, Retired General Yakubu Gowon said the visit was to solicit the support of the governor to ensure the success of the North-East Prayer Rally to be conducted in the state.

Gowon said the prayer rally would afford them the opportunity to pray for the country to overcome its numerous challenges and to seek God’s guidance for leaders.

” Your Excellency, this prayer was initiated to offer prayers for the peace and well-being of the country, we will also use the opportunity to pray for all the Governors of the North-East Zone”, he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: