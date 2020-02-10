I’ll continually frustrate Boko Haram devilish operations – Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

Condemns Murderous Attacks In Maiduguri

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the “murderous and cowardly attack on innocent passengers by the Boko Haram terrorists near Maiduguri’’ in Borno State, saying “this administration is ever determined to frustrate their goal to hold Nigeria to ransom’’.

President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja yesterday, commiserated with families of the attacks, assuring them that his administration will continually frustrate the devilish operations of Boko Haram, and bring it to an end.

The President who was reacting to recent attacks in Maiduguri that claimed many lives said, “The commitment of this administration to protect the lives of Nigerians will not be derailed by the cowardly and indiscriminate violence against innocent people by Boko Haram terrorists.”

While condoling with the government of the state, President Buhari warned “that terrorists are clearly on a back foot and their days are numbered.”

He further said, “As our armed forces continue to receive more hardware and intelligence to counter our current security challenges, the remnants of Boko Haram will ultimately be crushed.

“The peculiar challenges of asymmetric warfare notwithstanding, our armed forces are ever determined to defeat these enemies of humanity,.”

