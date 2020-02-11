Ikorodu/Mile 12 road users lament traffic congestion

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Road users on Ikorodu/Mile 12 Road in Lagos State, Tuesday, had a bitter experience accessing the axis, following the traffic congestion in the axis occasioned by a broken-down truck at Ketu.

Eyewitnesses’ account said the yet-to-be-identified truck laden with iron rods broke down at about 4.30am, under the pedestrian bridge thereby obstructing the free flow of traffic which lasted for hours.

It was gathered that as at 7am, efforts by traffic officials to tow the vehicle was aborted as two towing vehicles brought to the scene were of less capacity.

As if that was not enough, a High Capacity Vehicle (HCV), also broke down at Mile 12 Underbridge, at about 7.45am, thereby compounding the traffic situation.

As at 8am, the gridlock had stretched to Majidun from Ketu Underbridge as motorists and commuters were trapped in the traffic.

Our Correspondent gathered that some commuters who could not withstand the situation resorted to trekking while others had to reschedule their appointments.

Speaking with our Correspondent, some commuters urged Lagos State Government to be proactive on emergency matters saying the traffic situation was worsened due to non-availability of standard towing vehicles.

As at 9.10am, the traffic situation remained unresolved although the HCV at Mile 12 had been towed from the scene but road users were seen lamenting the situation.

Speaking with Vanguard, a stranded commuter Mr Wale Olorunnisola bemoaned the lackadaisical attitude of emergency workers in the state saying, “Since 4.30am. I expect government officials to have removed the truck but no way. We need state emergency workers who don’t close at night. I know if the truck is not removed by 10am, it will be hell for commuters in the axis.”

