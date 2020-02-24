Kindly Share This Story:

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Following the death of the Assistant Captain of Remo Stars FC, Tiamiyu Kazeem, in Sagamu, Ogun State, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, DIG, in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, FCID, Anthony Ogbizi, to, with immediate effect, take over investigations into the matter.

Kazeem died in Sagamu, Ogun State, on Saturday, February 22 after an altercation with policemen.

According to a statement by DCP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, “the IGP gave the order on Monday (today) while reviewing daily reports of major crime incidents across the country.”

He said the IGP, while commiserating with family and friends of the deceased, has called for calm and assured that justice will be done in the matter, reiterating that any person found culpable will be brought to book.

Recall that the family of late Kazeem Tiyamiyu, popularly known as ‘Kaka’, had refuted preliminary reports on the death of their son released by Ogun State Police Command, insisting that ‘Kaka’ was murdered by SARS operatives on the Sagamu-Abeokuta Road.

