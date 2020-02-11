I was maligned, escaped assassination attempts — Farida Waziri

Kindly Share This Story:

…unveils personal memoirs

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mrs. Farida Waziri has said that assassination attempts were made on her life in the course of her assignment as an anti-graft Czar.

She said he also had face-off and courted enemies from local and foreign shores.

Waziri made the revelations while giving her welcome address during the launching of her book titled: “One Step Ahead: Life of a Spy, Detective and Anti-Corruption Czar” in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to her, the reason for writing the book was not principally to respond to the distortions and half-truths peddled against her person while in office but to properly the situate facts and issues.

“I had been so grossly maligned not many people knew who the real Farida Waziri is. Fabrications from malicious quarters had created a distorted perception of my persona. When you read One Step Ahead, it will be easy to see the lies of the past for what they are. I have no doubt that after reading the book, you will be able to separate facts from fiction and let go of those mythologies.

“So, here today, we are going to unveil the true picture of Farida Waziri.

“It is the story of a young girl’s journey through life, from being a Catholic girl to a Muslim; from being born of a Tiv family in Benue to becoming a matriarch in Tangale family from Gombe; from a police officer who was the best recruit in 1967 to becoming Assistant Inspector General of Police, who also became a lawyer. Along the way, there were assassination attempts, face-off with cranks and officials in foreign lands, thrust and parry with criminals and personal tragedies of losing loved ones, particularly husband and daughter within one year.

“I have written this book, not as a rejoinder to past polemics or false accusations and fabrications against my personality by individuals, groups or institutions. I have simply put the story of my life together to fill some gaps in the history of the country.”

The book launch which is ongoing has in attendance former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, First Lady, Aisha Buhari represented by wife of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, former First Lady, Hajiya Turai Yar’Adua, Governors, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Femi Adesina, a host of former and serving ministers amongst other dignitaries.

