I did not assault fellow monarch — Oluwo

The Oluwo of Iwo in Osun State, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, on Tuesday denied reports that he assaulted the Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Oba Dhikrulahi Akinropo, during a peace meeting in the state.

The monarch said at a press conference in Osogbo, that the allegation was a desperate gang up against him.

The Oluwo, who denied the report that he physically assaulted Oba Akinropo, said what happened was a “mere altercation and not physical combat.”

According to him, the matter was a fallout of a courageous move on his part to end the economic oppression of the downtrodden by kings in his domain.

He said: “I did not punch Agbowu of Ogbaagba, although there was altercation that almost resulted in exchange of blows, but that didn’t happen at all.

“I brought him and other Obas to the police to talk to them on the need to stop selling land that did not belong to them.

“I am fighting corruption in a traditional way.

“They are selling a hectare of land at the rate of N60,000, which I’m kicking against.

“I did not touch Agbowu of Ogbaagba. Although he was aggressive and we almost had altercation but I did not punch him.”

The Iwo monarch added he was a peace-loving personality.

“If I am that boxing king you people are calling me, I should have done that in Iwo and not in Osogbo.

“I personally initiated the peace meeting in which I involved the AIG when those kings refused to desist from land grabbing despite my several warnings and advice,” Oba Akanbi added.

Reports had said the Oluwo assaulted the other monarch during a peace meeting initiated by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 11, Bashir Makama, in Osogbo, last Friday.

However, the state government has described the development as unfortunate and avoidable. (NAN)

Vanguard

