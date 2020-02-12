Huawei launches Digital Oilfield IOT Solution in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Huawei has launched its fully digital oilfield IOT solution at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit 2020. Huawei, during its workshop presentation to customers and partners at the NIPS2020, said this solution which uses 4G eLTE broadband and Artificial Intelligence technology provides full wireless network coverage which can enhance the operational transparency and safety of the Oil & Gas sector in Nigeria covering the oil fields, depots and pipelines.

Huawei Nigeria Enterprise Managing Director (Abuja office), Mr. Tank Li, explained that with this solution, stakeholders can recognize issues of Health, Safety and Environment as well as prevent vandalism before it happens. “Operationally, there are a lot of activities which take place at the depot locations. With the Huawei Digital IoT Solution, all stakeholders will be able to monitor activities by installing our Artificial Intelligence surveillance cameras which can detect unusual movements around the premises. This AI technology which records video uses surveillance cameras that communicate with each other and then passes the information to the operational team. For example, the AI surveillance can prevent unauthorized entrance into the premises.” He said.

READ ALSO: Huawei to establish ICT Academy in Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University

The solution is also expected to take real-time data of daily oil production in the country which will enable full transparency for the sector. “Another advantage of this solution using the 4G eLTE is its capacity to enable stakeholders monitor the daily oil production in real time. This has been an issue for the industry in terms of not being able to take adequate account of daily production. This solution will help create transparency, help take full records and improve efficiency for the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.” He added.

The digital oilfield IOT solution is said to have also been launched in other parts of the world and has a proven reputation among global industry leaders to help oil and gas companies achieve 2% to 7% more yields, 5% to 9% higher recovery rate, and 5% to 20% less costs. It is expected that this solution will bring growth to the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Huawei has its presence in over 45 countries and regions around the world, serving over 70% of the global top 20 oil & gas companies.

At the ongoing NIPS2020 event, Huawei’s solution exhibition stand is located at B27 and is open to all special guests and the general audience attending the event.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: