How PDP crisis began — Oyinlola

Former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, said on Monday indiscipline started the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Oyo State Governor, Taiwo Adisa, said on Tuesday that Oyinlola disclosed this when Governor Seyi Makinde and some national officers of PDP visited him in his country home in Okuku on the occasion of his 69th birthday.

The ex-Osun State governor said it was unfortunate that the crisis started with him, adding that he was duly elected as secretary of PDP but removed overnight.

He said: “Some people felt it was injustice and could not let it go, one thing led to the other and before we knew it, seven governors came together and decided that they would leave the party.

” In fact, the movement was to serve as a scare-crow, we wanted to give them the fear so that they would call everybody to discuss the problem and settle it amicably.

“But sentiment came from the leader and he said the agitating governors had no electoral value.

“Having said that seven serving governors lacked electoral value was the height of arrogance and lack of belief in the Lord.”

The former National Secretary of PDP, however, said whatever he had achieved as a politician was through the PDP.

Oyinlola said he was overwhelmed by the display of brotherhood and cordiality extended to him by Makinde and the national officers of PDP.

He noted that there would be avenues for further talks and that whenever he was going to make a decision on where next he would be going politically, it would be in the open.

“One thing you must understand is when you see an animal that says it does not love food and anytime you see it moving close to the food, there is a relationship.

“For the sake of today, I thank you and your entourage for honouring me. It takes a Christian mind of yours to remember that there is somebody somewhere who was part of you and feel you should celebrate on a day like this.

“We had an association with many other people but it never occurred to them,” he added. (NAN)

Vanguard

