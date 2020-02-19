How Aso Rock Director, Naankang, was murdered

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—MORE facts have emerged on how Ms Dagan Laetitia Naankang, mother of two and an Assistant Director, Administration, State House, Abuja was gruesomely murdered.

The 47-year-old lady was killed by gunmen in her Abuja residence on Monday night after she left the State House about 8 pm.

It was reliably gathered that the deceased was killed by some criminal elements, otherwise known as Yahoo boys within the neighbourhood.

A source that pleaded not to be mentioned claimed that the deceased found that her environs in Lokogoma, an outskirts of the Abuja city centre was surrounded by Yahoo boys, which made her uncomfortable and told some of her friends that she was contemplating to relocate.

The source said it was out of concern over the presence of the boys that the deceased decided to report the suspected Yahoo boys to the police.

However, it was learnt that the police, rather than take advantage of the report to ensure that the suspected Yahoo boys face the full wrath of the law, they allegedly freed the suspects later.

The information was said to have been leaked to the assailants that it was Ms Naankang, who reported them to the police, and in what appeared to be a revenge mission, they resolved to subject Naankang to an agonising death.

She was reportedly tied in her apartment where she lived alone and subjected to all manners of indecent acts before they strangled her to death and set the objects she was tied with ablaze.

It was also gathered that her gateman, suspected to be an accomplice in the sad event, has been arrested and has provided useful information that could help in tracking the killers.

The source revealed that one of the killers took their victim’s mobile telephone away as he mistook it for his and left his own telephone at the crime scene.

The deceased, who hailed from Plateau State, according to a statement by Deputy Director, Information, Mr Attah Esa, on Tuesday, worked in her State House office on Monday till 8 pm, only to be gruesomely murdered in her apartment at 11 pm by unknown persons.

