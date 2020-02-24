Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Young

Royal fathers in Delta North have given armed herdsmen in the region notice to quit and asked security agencies to arrest the upsurge of herdsmen’s killings, maiming and attacks of harmless indigenes of the area.

Rising from a crucial meeting of Delta North traditional rulers forum at Owa Oyibu, Ika North Local Government Area of Delta State, the monarchs condemned the activities of herdsmen in rural communities, warning that the people would no longer tolerate such unprovoked attacks in any land in Anioma Nation.

In a five-point communique presented by Chairman of the forum and Obi of Owa, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, the monarchs asked the arms-bearing herdsmen to stay away from their land in their own interest

He said: “Our people are no longer going to the farms for fear of either being attacked, killed, kidnapped or raped and we are saying enough is enough.

“The peaceful disposition of Anioma people should not be misconstrued for either weakness or cowardice.

“Any further attack on any part of Delta North will be met with disastrous consequences.

“Consequently, we, therefore, resolved to immediately reactivate and reinvigorate the vigilante groups in our various communities, with a view to beefing up security within the district.

“We are aware that some unscrupulous elements in our various communities have been conniving with the herdsmen to wreak havoc on our people.

“We plead with these elements to desist from heinous acts in their own interest before the long arm of the law catches up with them.”

