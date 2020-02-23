Heineken announces ground-breaking plans for 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

Heineken has announced its activities for 2020, as it continues to take the lead in beer brands offering its consumers premium lifestyle experiences.

The announcement was made at an exclusive media event hosted on February 18, at the Heineken House, where for the first time, members of the public got the chance to take a tour of the upgraded Heineken House.

In attendance were A-list celebrities, journalists, and elite personalities from across various industries.

The event offered the brand the chance to reveal the new Heineken House as a premium membership club which will be the centre of Heineken activities for everyone looking to feel the Heineken premium experience.

The brand also unveiled some of its exciting plans for the year, including the new James Bond “No Time To Die” Movie premiere, as well as plans for Euro 2020. Also on the roster of activities is the UEFA Champions League, Formula 1 and the fashion season, which is set to see the brand throw its weight behind platforms such as the Lagos Fashion Week and Design Fashion Africa.

“Heineken has built on its successful association with UEFA by signing a further sponsorship agreement to become the Official Beer Partner of UEFA EURO 2020. “With the Nigeria Fashion calendar commencing April this year, Lagos Fashion Week, as well as our sponsorship of Design Fashion Africa is also set to make a huge come back to delight fashion enthusiasts.

This year, for the first time ever, we also intend to dial-up our sponsorship of Formula 1 in Nigeria with the Formula 1 Sundays happening here at the Heineken House. Fans of the iconic auto-racing sport will get the chance to experience the magic of the Grand Prix. It’s an exciting time for us and our consumers and we can’t wait to get started,” said Sarah Agha, Portfolio Manager, International Premium Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc.

Guests at the event also got the chance to see the Champions League matches at the prestigious Heineken House, as fans got the chance to enjoy the games in an ambience of class and conviviality. The Heineken House will also host all match days of the Champions League as well as other exciting activities across the different brand activities.

Vanguard News

