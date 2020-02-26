Group trains 8000 youths on Agriculture in kwara

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A group of young agribusiness experts in Kwara state said it has trained over 8000 unemployed youths with gainful employment across the state in the last two years thereby promoting agriculture in t ste.

The organisation, under the aegis of Heart and Capital Limited,based in Ilorin which said the initiative was continuous noted that the training is a deliberate action to create wealth for the young generation in Agriculture, being a profession that has a secured future among others.

The President and co-founder of the organization, Abdulquawiy Olododo in his thirties said this at a press conference in Ilorin while unveiling a new product of the company,”The Eterno Project ” whereby an investor would own a Cashew tree with 10,000 and earn up to 1000% return on the investment in 20 years.

Olododo encouraged youths especially the unemployed ones to be interested and make themselves available for training in the agriculture to be gainfully employed and enrich the nation’s economy.

He explained that the training was in partnership with tertiary institutions on agribusiness, every year as parts of efforts to promote agriculture among youth in the state.

He said,”We partner with several tertiary institutions among which is Kwara state University (KWASU) which is our first partner. We get to train about 4,000 youth, young farmers every year on opportunities in agribusiness. We have trained over 8000 of youths in Agribusiness in the last two years.

We are young and we can understand language comprehensible to young adults. Agriculture had gone beyond hoes and cutlasses, farming and waiting for harvest. A whole value chain exists from planting to processing, marketing and others that our youth should be part of”

Speaking on the project,he said ‘Eterno’ is designed to reduce unemployment, improve economic life of people and promote afforestation through planting of cashew and other cash crops, using climate change methods.

He said ,“One thing that sets Eterno apart is the robust return on a one-time investment that spans a period of 20 years. Interestingly, investors will not only start earning returns in the first year, they will also earn as high as 30 per cent in the first three years.

“On Eterno, investors’ capitals are guaranteed because there are fully insured. What we have done is to digitize the investment through our integrated investment platform, Assetmart, which allows investors monitor and evaluate their investment at any given time”, he said.

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Umar Oba Adelodun, said that, “As an investor, you are not only earning returns on your investment, you will also be contributing to something bigger by mitigating social and environmental factors affecting Nigeria and the world at large such as unemployment and climate change”.

Adelodun enjoined students, young school leavers, other Nigerian youth and big investors to take advantage of this Eterno investment opportunity to create wealth for themselves.

Vanguard News

