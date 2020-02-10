Great expectations as sculptors hold conference, exhibition

Kindly Share This Story:

By Osa Amadi

Sculptors Association of Nigeria, ScAN, has scheduled two major art events in the month of April this year – a National Conference with the theme, Public Art and Our CityScape to be held at the Conference Centre of the Obafemi Awolowo University. Ile-Ife from April 9 to10, 2020, and an art exhibition titled Now Sculpture 2020 to hold at the National Museum, Onikan, Lagos on April 25 to May 1, 2020. This was disclosed in a press conference recently by the association at the National Museum, Onikan, Lagos.

Addressing the media at the conference, president of the association, Afolayan E.S.O and the Secretary-General, Dr Shola Kukoyi said ScAN had been engaged in a marathon meeting which started from FCE Abeokuta on January 23/24 and later shifted to the National Museum, Onikan Lagos to finalize the take-off of Conference and exhibition plans, meet with stakeholders, and unveil the Curator and Artistic Director of “Now Sculpture” 2020 exhibition to the public.

The curator is Lady Ugoma Adegoke, CEO of Bloom Art, Lagos, while Olu Amoda is the Artistic Director.

A statement released after the briefing said “the conference, though organized by ScAN, is an all-inclusive exhibition for all practitioners (Studio/Academia) to engage in intellectual dialogue on all genres of art within Nigeria public space- Sculpture, Murals, Ceramics, Paintings, Graffiti, and Installations.

The statement disclosed that participation in the conference is open to non-members of ScAN. “Papers emanating from this conference shall form the body of the maiden ScAN Journal of Sculpture Practice. Lead paper presenters are Prof. R.O. Rom Kalilu, Prof. Tonie Okpe, Prof. Cliff Nwanna and Dr Simeon Ipakronyi, D.G. National Gallery of Arts.”

The exhibition said the statement, “is also open to ScAN members and non- members alike. Though restricted to sculpture as a form of artistic expression, its media coverage and manner of presentation is limitless. While the theme, Public Art and Our CityScape, centres on the diversity of creativity in the context of Nigerian contemporary explorations in sculpture, it attempts to reminisce on the landmarks of old masters of the trade in order to create a time-space between the narratives of old and the extant. Hence, Now Sculpture 2020 will feature the works of Prof. Ben Enwowu, Lamidi Fakeye, Dr Bruce Onabrakpeya, Prof. El Anatsui and Gabriel Bamidele.

