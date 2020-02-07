Great Crush Relationship Magazine hits newsstands

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

Be Wise Professor, a relationship and lifestyle website has launched its publication, Great Crush Magazine. The Magazine, according to its publishers, seeks to bring couples closer together, providing tips for healthy relationships and preserving the marriage institution.

Published by Anambra-based DomChris Web Digital, the magazine, which is presently being distributed in the East and some parts of Western Nigeria seeks to serve both men and women with the best of relationships, marriage, health and life advice.

Speaking on the new publication, its Editor-in-Chief, Mbadiegwu Nnamdi said that the vision of Great Crush Magazine is not just to be known nationwide but also to be the number one authority on relationship issues in the country.

In his words, marriages today are under a lot of stress and most are known to pack up within a few years. That is why Great Crush Magazine is timely especially as it boasts of quality content.

“We have designed it as a monthly magazine. Because of its thrust, the target of the magazine is young people in relationships, and newly married couples. The elderly and experienced are not left out as they can gain a thing or two from the rich content of the publication,” Nnamdi said.

Great Crush Magazine is a spinoff of the website which gives out relationship and health tips. One of the aims of diversifying into a hard copy magazine is to reach more people, Boniface added.

“In putting this first edition together, we dwelt a lot on quality, and it is something that we have promised to continue with in subsequent editions. All of our writers are experts in their respective fields and so the content we put out can serve as some form of counselling for our readers,” he added.

