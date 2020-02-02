Governors’ mandate network reacts to supreme court Judgments

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

GOVERNORS Mandate Network, GMN, has advised the governors that we’re victorious at the Supreme Court to be magnanimous with the victory so as to avoid unnecessary distractions.

GMN argued that it is only when the governors settle down without distractions that they can deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

While congratulating all the state governors on their victory at the nation’s apex court, the Governors Mandate through its Chairman Earl Osaro Onaiwu, said there is more to be gained than setting the states on fire.

Onaiwu in a statement he issued on Sunday, urged the losers to join hands with the governors to work and develop their various States.

The Governors’ Mandate Chairman noted that the only way the nation can move forward is when governors are working without distraction, noting that distraction will only set the states backwards and by extension the nation.

He said there is more to be gained when the people join hands together to pursue a common objective of developing the state.

According to him, “”Elections have come and gone, even the court cases are over. What the electorates need now is development.

“They want to see the divided of democracy and the only way these their demands can be achieved is for the governors to concentrate and without that, the governors lose focus.

“I will like to appeal to those who lost at the Polling units and the courts to join hands with the winners to move their states forward instead of doing things that would distract the governors.”

