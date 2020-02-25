Vanguard Logo

Gov. Umahi challenges lawmakers on state policing

Executive Governor of Ebonyi state, Dr. Dave Umahi

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state has challenged lawmakers to take advantage of the process to review the nation’s constitution and push for state police.

According to the governor, this will give confidence to the people because insecurity in various communities is peculiar to those communities.

He, however, explained that governors in the South-East zone were being careful with the issue of state police in order not to be misunderstood.

Umahi noted that the governors were doing quite a lot but some people, including Ohanaeze, still find it difficult to understand them.

He insisted that state police was the way to go, although it has its own problems. The governor said: “I have not seen any governor that comes to speak about state police, every solution creates its own problems.

“You cannot totally say that state police is going to be the answer to all our insecurity, it has its own problems, but I think that is what our people need.”

