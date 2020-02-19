Gov Mohammad appoints Principal Private Secretary

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Bala Mohammad of Bauchi State on Wednesday appointed Dr Musa Mohammed as his Principal Private Secretary (PPS).

This was contained in a statement issued by Mr Muktar Gidado, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Media, to the governor.

It said that Gidado, until his appointment, was an Associate Professor, Public Management, with the Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State.

“Dr Musa Mohammed, from Kirfi Local Government Area of Bauchi State, holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree and a Masters’ Degree in Public Administration from the University of Maiduguri.

“He is a researcher, a public commentator, a Capacity Building Expert, who started his academic working career at the Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi as an Assistant Lecturer.

“He later moved to Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto and Federal University, Kashere in Gombe State, as Lecturer I and Senior Lecturer, respectively.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

