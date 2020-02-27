Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Una

With Cross River State House of Assembly granting approval for Governor Ben Ayade to appoint 70 additional special advisers, the total now comes to 140, to assist in the performance of government functions in the state.

This figure brings to 140, including the 70 earlier approved in December 2019.

The approval for Ayade follows a letter delivered to the Assembly by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Tanko Agbor in accordance with the powers conferred on the governor under Section 196(1) of the 1999 Constitution, addressed to the Speaker of the House, Mr. Eteng William.

ALSO READ:

The Assembly, while deliberating on the motion which was presented by Mr. Peter Odey and seconded by Mr. Fred Osim, unanimously resolved to grant the approval so that the appointments can spread to other constituencies in the state, which are yet to benefit from the appointments.

Already, over 1,000 appointments have been made by the governor since the inception of his second tenure.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: