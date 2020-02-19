Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

The Chief Judge of Ogun State, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, has released 21 inmates unconditionally during the year 2020 quarterly jail delivery exercise, at the three Nigeria Correctional Service centres across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Dipeolu said the objectives of the exercise was to decongest the correctional service and ensure justice, urging the released inmates to endeavour to reform themselves and refrain from crime and criminality.

According to her, “I encourage those released and those released in previous exercises to ensure that they reform themselves and stay away from all forms of criminality.

“See your release as second chance to be better to yourselves and society. Today’s jail delivery is not for convicted inmates or inmates whose cases are pending in court, but those detained above their jail term without trial.”

She noted that majority of those released had spent eight to nine years in correctional facilities without any trial, while the case file of some of them were nowhere to be found.

Three were released at Ijebu-Ode Correctional Service, three at Sagamu, five granted amnesty in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government, while six and four were equally granted amnesty at Oba, Obafemi-Owode Local Government and Ibara Correctional Services, respectively.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the State Deputy Controller of Correctional Service, Mr. Victor Benson, represented by his Deputy in charge of Ibara Correctional Service, Mr. Onokhowomomo Godwin, called for more correctional centres in the state, so as to decongest the existing ones.

He appreciated Justice Dipeolu for her interest in the quick dispensation of justice and quarterly jail delivery exercise.

