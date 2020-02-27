Garkida attack: Agencies preparing relief materials for victims,says minister

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq,said yesterday that relief agencies in the ministry were preparing relief materials to the victims of recent Boko Haram attack at Garkida,in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The minister, who condemned the attack in a press statement through Rhoda Iliya,Assistant Director in the ministry, however,hailed troops for successfully repelling the terrorists.

She regretted “the killing of innocent citizens and a gallant soldier by the Boko Haram in Garkida, and commiserate with the families who lost their loved ones during the attack”.

The statement read:”The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has expressed sympathy to the Government and people of Adamawa State over the recent attack on Garkida town by the Boko Haram terrorists.

“While condemning the terrorists in very strong terms for attacking the town with resultant loss of lives and properties, including places of worship, the Ministry commended the military for bravely fighting the terrorists and repelling the attack successfully.

“She assured that agencies of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs are working to provide relief to those who were displaced from their homes burnt down during the attack.”

