Gani Adams calls for support for Southwest Devt

James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams on Friday solicited more support for the regional integration of the Southwest in all sectors for the socio-economic development of the region

While commending all governors in the Southwest for establishing Operation Amotekun to combat the rising security challenges in the region, Aare Adams warned the governors said the initiative would require modern strategy to combat the insecurity challenge.

Adams who noted that the success recorded so far with the Southwest security outfit, “Operation Amotekun” is an indication that the region could achieve significant milestone with unity.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo said this on the sidelines of the 2020 Olumo Festival held at the Olumo Rock in Abeokuta.

According to him, the region needs to galvanize support in the power and transportation sector.

He said “For example, if there is an effective regional integration in the power sector, the problem we are facing now in the country with the power generation will be a thing of the past. It is sad that privatization of the power sector had rather than becoming a blessing had turned out to be a curse. We all know how much we pay as bills on a monthly basis. The bill is always on the high side”

He added “There is need for regional integration on transportation sector across the Southwest. Building the rail transportation system will enhance trade across the region and with stable rail transport system, the region will definitely become the business hub for foreign investors.”

Adams added that “the best way to address the challenges of our time, in all areas is to be committed to the Yoruba cause.”

In his own remark, the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo said the Operation Amotekun would foster peace and security in the Southwest region.

He called on other monarchs in the region to support any initiative that would promote the progress of the Southwest.

