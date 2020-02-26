Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, on Tuesday, issued employment letters to 7,500 newly-recruited teachers across the 44 local government areas of the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ganduje said the decision to employ the teachers was informed by the need to make the education sector in the state vibrant and formidable in line with the free and compulsory education in place in the state.

He said: “We are here today to launch the distribution of employment offers (letters) to 7,500 to the newly-recruited teachers, as a clear and unalloyed commitment of our administration to move forward in the area of free and compulsory education. We have no doubt in our mind that those we graciously employed would really live up to their billing.

“We have unfettered confidence in you that you would strongly strive to defend this noble objective by proving your worth as formidable education givers. Since we came on board, we have realised the fact that with the education sector on a bad footing, nothing can be achieved in making other spheres of human endeavour functional.

“People have great expectation on you at a time when the state is struggling to put a formidable educational mechanism in place in line with the concept designed by the Buhari’s administration on making the education sector viable.”

Governor Ganduje continued: “We have also strengthened the school feeding programme to pupils, with the aim of cutting across every stratum of society. Judging from the level of progress we have achieved so far, we are really convinced that we have made considerable inroad.

“We have no safe haven for indolent and uncommitted teachers. What we are expecting from you is service delivery and the ability to live above board. If you handle this great responsibility with commitment, vigour and dedication you all stand the unimpeded chance of progressing in your career in future. We stand by you and would remain resolute in making this noble enterprise a reality.

“We have also taken the bull by the horns to integrate the Almajiri system of education, for the Quranic scholars to have a sense of belonging. We have envisioned the fact that there is a compelling need for us in the position of authority to make the system workable and utterly realistic.

“We called on renowned educationists and notable stakeholders in the education sector in the state to actively support the administration’s drive towards entrenching the most basic indices of attaining the lofty goals of free and compulsory education,” Ganuje added.

Vanguard

