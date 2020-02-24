France pledges $100m for WHO Academy

Kindly Share This Story:

The French Government has pledged 100 million dollars to support the creation of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Academy toward ensuring healthy life for all ages.

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, in a statement on Monday, said the Academy would be the world’s largest and most innovative lifelong learning platform in global health.

Ghebreyesus said that the pledge by France follows a Declaration of Intent signed by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron and WHO on June 11, 2019.

He said that the WHO Academy would be established as an internal division within WHO in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to him, the WHO Academy aims to reach millions of people worldwide, offering high-tech learning environments at a “hub” in Lyon with “spokes” in the six WHO regions.

He said that the academy would provide learning opportunities for leaders, educators, researchers, health workers, WHO staff and the broader public.

READ ALSO:

Ghebreyesus added that the academy would also deliver high quality, multilingual learning, both online and in-person, alongside a cutting-edge simulation centre for health emergencies.

“Technology and innovation in learning are creating exciting new opportunities to accelerate progress towards health for all in every country.

“The WHO Academy will support millions of learners to maximize health impacts with the best evidence, adult learning approaches and state-of-the-art technologies,” he said.

He said that by propelling and strengthening digital innovations and lifelong learning opportunities around the world, the academy would play an instrumental role towards achieving WHO’s triple billion goal by 2023.

According to him, it will also help achieve the health Sustainable Development Goals.

“One billion more people will benefit from universal health coverage; one billion more will be better protected in health emergencies, and one billion more will enjoy improved health and wellbeing,” he said.

Ghebreyesus noted that the funding represents France’s commitment to accelerate the development of the WHO Academy, and its strong support to the ambitions of 13th WHO General Programme of Work to ensure healthy lives and well-being for all ages.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: