Four new Love Guests enter ‘Ultimate Love’ pad

By Ayo Onikoy

It was a Valentine surprise over at the Love Pad as four new Love Guests made their grand entrance Thursday afternoon bringing the total number of Love Guests to 20!

The new Love Guests: Uche, Jerry, Presh Talker and Sylvia have joined the competition making it even stiffer for the initial Love Guests and may alter certain relationships being formed in the Love Pad.

28-year-old Uche is an Economist who believes that love takes time. An important component for Uche in a relationship is that both parties need to agree for it to succeed. Model, Actor and Fashion designer, Jerry considers self-expression very key for an enduring relationship.

READ ALSO:

Presh Talker, 26 years old and an MC/Entertainer holds close to heart her parents’ advice which is that; a man must be the full package whilst 23-year-old Sylvia believes that a man and woman should walk hand in hand to build a sustainable and strong relationship.

Vanguard

