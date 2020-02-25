Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

Shortage of food and other essential commodities have hit the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Ohogua in Ovia North-East local government area which is housing about 4,000 inmates mostly occasioned by people displaced by Boko Haram and other displaced persons.

Coordinator of the Centre, International Christian Centre for Missions (ICCM), Pastor Folorunsho Solomon stated this when he received the Presiding Bishop of Jesus Breeds Ministries Worldwide, Bishop Eddy Omoruyi Okundaye who visited the Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, to mark his 80th birthday.

Folorunsho disclosed that every morning and evening they have been praying that God should send people that would bring food for them and appealed to other individuals, corporate organisations, government and others to come to their aide.

He said “we thank you for coming today. We have been praying day and night for God to send people that will bring food for us. Sir, the situation you met on ground is very critical. They have not eaten meat for a long time. That is why when they saw the cow and foodstuffs, the children were singing and dancing. They were saying ‘rice and stew,’ they wanted to fly. ”

“When you walk in, we know that God sent you to answer our prayers. We thank you and we are very grateful. Despite your busy schedule, you count it worthy to see us. Is a great sacrifice you have made. Sir, we want you to also be their voice outside this place. Please be their voice in every circle,” he appealed.

On his part, Ekundaye said he felt his birthday celebration would not be complete without identifying and celebrating with the IDP victims.

Okundaye gave one cow, bags of salt, beans, rice, cartons of Indomie, toilet rolls, with groundnuts oil and other items to the inmates.

