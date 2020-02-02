Florence Ita-Giwa gears up for 74th birthday

Kindly Share This Story:

To many, she is ‘Mama Bakassi.’ To others, she is the wife of the late journalist, Dele Giwa, and yet some see her as a notable politician.

Senator Florence Ita-Giwa is a woman of means and come February 19 the frontline politician will be 74. The former Special Adviser to the ex-President Obasanjo is leaving no stone unturned to celebrate the day.

Meanwhile, activities concerning the date are being kept under wraps. The socialite-cum-politician, when she clocked 73 last year, used the opportunity to replicate her hospitality business in Calabar in Lagos; it was double celebration as launched a new restaurant ‘Echoes of Calabar’ in Victoria Island.

Many of the guests in attendance will not forget the event as they were treated to different seafoods and cool music.

Vanguard News

