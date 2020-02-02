Florence Ita-Giwa gears up for 74th birthday

To many, she is ‘Mama Bakassi.’ To others, she is the wife of the late journalist, Dele Giwa, and yet some see her as a notable politician.
Senator Florence Ita-Giwa is a woman of means and come February 19 the frontline politician will be 74. The former Special Adviser to the ex-President Obasanjo is leaving no stone unturned to celebrate the day.
ALSO READ: Breaking: Trump’s travel ban on Nigeria, others callous – US Speaker
Meanwhile, activities concerning the date are being kept under wraps. The socialite-cum-politician, when she clocked 73 last year, used the opportunity to replicate her hospitality business in Calabar in Lagos; it was double celebration as launched a new restaurant ‘Echoes of Calabar’ in Victoria Island.
Many of the guests in attendance will not forget the event as they were treated to different seafoods and cool music.