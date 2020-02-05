Breaking News
Fix Ado-Akure road, Fayose begs FG

Ex- Ekiti state governor Fayose

The immediate  past governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has appealed to  the Federal Government to repair the road linking Akure in Ondo State with Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti capital.

Fayose,in a statement by his media aide, Mr Lere Olayinka, in Ado Ekiti said the road  was in a deplorable state and requiring urgent intervention.

He said the road was too important to the economy of Ondo and Ekiti States as well as the well-being of the people of both states  to be neglected.

Fayose said the road had become a source of severe hardship for Nigerians, especially the people of Ekiti state who were the major users.

He called on the Minister of Works, Mr Babatunde Fashola, to give the road  the required attention, noting that “in the last one year, the road has become so bad that only people who are unmindful of its deplorable state use it.”

“Infomation has it that innocent people who unknowingly ply the road are daily at the mercy of criminals.

“Apart from attacks by criminals, the road is also a death trap for travellers as several lives have been lost in ghastly motor accidents.

“The Federal Government should therefore see to the fixing of the road so as to alleviate the suffering of commuters and restore the dead commercial activities in towns and villages along the road,” he said.

