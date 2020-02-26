Five men sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

FIVE men have been sentenced to life imprisonment by an high court sitting in Akure, Ondo state for kidnapping a nurse Mrs Unikiere Eraikhumen Adodo.

The victim works with Araromi Obu rubber plantation, in Odigbo council area of Ondo State.

Justice O.A Odusola, the trial Judge sentenced the men to life imprisonment on a two counts charge of conspiracy and kidnapping in March 2016.

The convicts include Tosin Adenikinju, Abiodun Olabowale, Omoniyi Akinsoyinu, Olatuyi Igbekele and Daso Oluwasiji.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Justice Odusola in his judgement said that the prosecution had proved the case of conspiracy and kidnapping against the accused persons beyond every reasonable doubt.

He, therefore, sentenced them to seven years imprisonment on the first count; and life imprisonment on the second count.

The state prosecutor Abimbola Oladunmiye said that the convicts, along with other members of their gang still at large, kidnapped the nursing matron in October 2015.

Six witnesses were called by the prosecutor including the kidnap victim and three exhibits were tendered and it include the woman’s picture when she was still in the kidnappers’ den.

The victim, while testifying before the court narrated how she was whisked away at gun point, on her way to church around 8.30am at Araromi Obu.

According to her ” I was ordered not to look at their faces. They said they only wanted to use me to collect money from my employers.

”I spent two weeks with them before I was released.’’

The security guard of the company, one Adesaniyi Oluwole, in his own testimony said that on October, 18, 2015, he was called that the nursing matron of the company had been abducted.

Oluwole testified that he called his colleagues and the police station in the environs and that the police later recovered the victim’s pathfinder Jeep.

He stated that the abductors had called the company to link up with them on an email to negotiate the ransom that would be paid on the victim.

Another witness, a policeman Olokuta Adesina who is attached to Anti Kidnapping Section of the police, said that following the report of the case, investigation had commenced which led to the arrest of one of the accused persons who gave a confessional statement that led to the arrest of others.

