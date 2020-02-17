Five killed in ghastly accident in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

No fewer than five leaders of Udeni community in Uhunmwode local government area of Edo State weekend lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident which occurred at Egba junction along the Benin –Auchi dual carriageway.

The victim was said to be returning to the community after attending a funeral ceremony of an in-law to one of the community leaders in Benin City, the State capital.

Four of the occupants were said to have been immediately burnt to death while another victim simply identified as Jerry died at the Hospital on Sunday.

A survivor of the crash who simply identified himself as Best, said: “We were heading home along Egba junction when one a saloon car crossed the path of our 18 sitter Hiace bus.

“In an attempt to avoid

hitting the vehicle, our driver lost control and hit the median on the road and in the process, our bus fell and burst into flame. “

Some other victims with vary degrees of injuries are said to be receiving medical attention at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) hospital.

The sector commander of Edo State Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Henry Benamaisia confirmed the incident.

He, however, insisted that the command recorded three deaths while others were rushed to the hospital.

vanguard

