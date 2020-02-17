Five killed in Cameroon’s accidental blast

Kindly Share This Story:

An accidental explosion has killed a woman and four children in Ngarbuh village in Northwest Cameroun when the military attacked separatist camps in the area.

Camerounian army spokesperson, Cyrille Nguemo, said in a statement on Monday that the government forces carried out an attack on “fortified camps” of armed separatists in the village on Friday and separatists retaliated with “heavy fire.”

“The fighting continued until the explosion of several fuel containers, followed by a violent fire that affected some neighbouring homes.

“This fire left five victims, including a woman and four children dead,” Nguemo said in the statement.

A separatist leader under anonymity claimed some 40 civilians were killed during the military operation, and “there was never any confrontation between government soldiers and our fighters (armed separatists).”

READ ALSO: The Africa Content Producers Conference 2020

Nguemo said the allegations by separatists were false and stressed that “it is quite simply an unfortunate accident, a collateral consequence of the ongoing security operations in the region.”

Villagers who survived the attack said a pregnant woman and several children including two toddlers were among those killed in last Friday’s incidents that also torched nine houses. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: