Breaking News
Translate

Fire razes two buildings in Nasarawa college

On 7:30 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
College of Agriculture, Nasarawa
The college

A fire caused by bush burning on Saturday razed down two blocks of lecture halls at the College of Agriculture, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The Provost of the college, Dr. Musa Maikeffi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Lafia.

He said the incident was a direct result of bush burning and described it as a huge setback to the college.

The provost said the fire also destroyed a forest museum and fisheries belonging to the school’s Faculty of Agriculture at the Lafia campus.

He commended the state fire service for stopping the fire from spreading to other structures. (NAN).

 

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!