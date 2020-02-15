Fire razes two buildings in Nasarawa college

Kindly Share This Story:

A fire caused by bush burning on Saturday razed down two blocks of lecture halls at the College of Agriculture, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The Provost of the college, Dr. Musa Maikeffi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Lafia.

He said the incident was a direct result of bush burning and described it as a huge setback to the college.

The provost said the fire also destroyed a forest museum and fisheries belonging to the school’s Faculty of Agriculture at the Lafia campus.

He commended the state fire service for stopping the fire from spreading to other structures. (NAN).

Vanguard

