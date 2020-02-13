Fire razes Obasanjo’s house in Abeokuta

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike

Palpable fear enveloped residents of Abeokuta as fire broke out in the house of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The house, situated at Ita-Eko area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, was gutted by fire about 9:30 pm.

Eyewitnesses said the inferno was caused by a power surge.

Residents of the area and sympathisers trooped out to assist the domestic workers in the house to put out the fire.

ALSO READ:

Confirming the incident, Director of Fire Service in Ogun State, Fatai Adefala, disclosed that the fire only razed a store and not the main building in the former president’s compound.

He added that officials of the agency swiftly responded to distress calls at about 10:00 pm and succeeded in putting out the fire.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: