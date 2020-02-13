Breaking News
Fire razes Obasanjo’s house in Abeokuta

James Ogunnaike

Palpable fear enveloped residents of Abeokuta as fire broke out in the house of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The house, situated at Ita-Eko area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, was gutted by fire about 9:30 pm.

Eyewitnesses said the inferno was caused by a power surge.

Residents of the area and sympathisers trooped out to assist the domestic workers in the house to put out the fire.

Confirming the incident, Director of Fire Service in Ogun State, Fatai Adefala, disclosed that the fire only razed a store and not the main building in the former president’s compound.

He added that officials of the agency swiftly responded to distress calls at about 10:00 pm and succeeded in putting out the fire.

Vanguard

