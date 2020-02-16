Fire guts Nsukka timber market

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu

Fire has gutted the timber market at Ugwuoye, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Eye-witnesses who ran out to witness the incident said, the inferno started at about 5:30 am on Sunday morning.

While reacting to the development, the chairman of the Nsukka Timber Dealers Association, Patrick Ozioko, said he was still in shock as to what could have led to the fire disaster. He said he would convene a meeting tomorrow to start the processes which may lead to the unravelling of the circumstances that may have led to the incident.

Ozioko added that three timber processing machines and uncountable number of woods were lost to the inferno which started at the early hours of the morning. He said he was notified by a security man working in the market.

Speaking to Vanguard Newspaper, a trader in the market, Ngwuoke Ugochukwu, said goods worth over N8m naira were lost in the incident.

He added that the cause of the fire disaster is yet to be ascertained at press time.

Ngwuoke added that the incident happened at Abuja Line in the market, stating that several goods were lost to the fire disaster.

He also said that officers of the Enugu State Fire Service, Nsukka Branch, arrived the scene and extinguished the fire but not before it has caused irreparable loss to the market.

While reacting to the incident, another trader in the market Anene Oduenyi, said “I was called early this morning at about 6am. When I rushed to the market, it was on fire. The chairman of the local government, Chinwe Ugwu, arrived the scene and called Nsukka Fire Service Station who rushed and quenched the fire.

“We lost goods and equipment worth millions of naira before the fire was put out,” he said.

