Fire guts INEC office in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A fire has engulfed the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, office in Orlu, Imo state.

Vanguard gathered in Owerri, that the incident which happened on Sunday night, for now, has been linked to indiscriminate bush burning.

However, the Public Relations Officer, PRO, INEC, Emmanulla Opara, confirmed this to Vanguard, adding that the source of the inferno has not been known to INEC.

Opara said: “Yes, there was a fire incident it happened on Sunday, but we don’t have extent of damages because I have not been there.”

Also, Vanguard called the Head of Fire service in Imo state, Mr. Japhate Okereofor, confirmed it and said that “It happened very late in the night and that he has only one driver at Orlu fire service station.”

