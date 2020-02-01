Fire guts exhibits at Ekiti NDLEA office

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Some bags of Indian hemp loaded at the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, office in Ado Ekiti was on Saturday engulfed by fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown as journalists were barred from entering the building while officials of the agency declined to comment.

The residents of the area located along Akinsola Street, Olorunsogo Quarters, Off Iworokoro road, were the first set of people who

assisted the command with water to put the fire under control by the Ekiti Fire Service got to the area.

As at 3.30 p. m, the truck of the fire service was still running in front of the agency putting out the fire.

As at the time the fire incident started, there was thick smoke and smell of the Cannabis sativa oozing out to the public and the smoke is not comfortable with residents of the area.

When contacted the Public Relations Officer, PRO, of the command, Mr Peter Njokwu, said he had not been briefed on the fire incident.

