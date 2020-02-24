FG shortlists bidders for aviation leasing company and MRO facility

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The processes for the establishment of both the Aviation Leasing Company and the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul, MRO, facility by the Federal Government commenced on Monday as the federal government held a bidder conference for the two major components of the Aviation sector roadmap in Abuja

In attendance were officials of the Ministry of Aviation, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC, Federal Ministry of Finance, Aviation Labour Unions, Transaction Advisers and prospective investors.

According to the Director, Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Aviation, James Odaudu, “at the end of the Conferences, one company, a consortium of A. J. Walters/Glovesly/Egypt Air was shortlisted out of three for the Aviation Leasing Company.

“For the MRO facility, two companies namely; A.J. Walters/Glovesly/Egypt Air and Ethiopian Airlines were shortlisted out of seven that expressed interest.”

Declaring the conferences open, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics and Chairman of the Project Delivery Team, Alhaji Muhammad Shehu said the event marked another phase of the government’s determination to ensure the realization of the projects.

He pledged a transparent process leading to the actualization of the projects which are being executed through public private partnerships.

