FG deploys N220b to strengthen basic education

The Federal Government has donated a total of N220 billion to endemic states to strengthen basic education and tackle the out-of-school children phenomenon, according to Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State (Education).

Nwajiuba disclosed this on Saturday in Yola, in his address at the launch of the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA), programme in the north-eastern state.

He said that the fund was a credit facility from the World Bank to Nigeria, given to states as a grant to enable them to fight the scourge of out-of-school children.

A statement signed by Mr. Bem Goong, Director, Press, and Publicity in the ministry, identified cardinal objectives of the BESDA programme to include increased and equitable access to classes for out-of-school children.

“It is also targeted at improving literacy and strengthening accountability at the basic education level,” he said.

According to him, ensuring that out-of-school children are in school is not only a moral and legal obligation but also a productive investment that will guarantee the future of children as enshrined in the child rights Act of 2003.

“The programme is focused on 16 states which include the entire 13 states of the North-West and North-East geo-political zones, as well as Oyo, Ebonyi, and Rivers.

He further explained that the selection of the states was based on the prevalence of the scourge.

Speaking further, Nwajiuba said that BESDA became effective in 2018 with the commencement of the implementation processes at the federal level.

vanguard

