FG begins induction training for 700 civil servants

Acting Head of Service, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The federal government, Monday, commenced induction training programme for 700 civil servants in a bid to improve their performance and efficiency.

The training, organised by the Office of the acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, attracted directors and permanent secretaries, Office of the Head of the Civil Office to the Public Service Institute of Nigeria, PSIN, Kubwa, Abuja, venue of the event.

Declaring the 5-Day training workshop open, Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan charged the trainees to take advantage of the programme to acquire relevant skills needed to function in a global economy.

Lamenting the failure to induct thousands of civil servants in the past, Dr Yemi-Esan noted that the Nigerian civil service was shifting emphasis away from theories to hands-on skills that will differentiate them (civil servants) from the pack.

