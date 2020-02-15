FG approves N7bn support facility for creative industry

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said on Saturday the Federal Government through Bank of Industry (BoI) has approved a N7billion support facility for the creative industry.

The minister stated this at the Greeners Business-to-Business Annual National Economic Dialogue 2020 held in Abuja.

Ahmed, who was represented at the forum by her Special Adviser on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Dr. Armstrong Takang, said the fund was approved to a creative group of 35 firms in content production, content distribution, production equipment, and digital transmission equipment among others.

She said the N-Power Creative programme was created to train and develop 5,000 young creative talents in a bid to build capacities among Nigerian youths.

According to her, the strategy is to put the creative industry on the global radar as exporters of world-class services and content.

The minister disclosed that the beneficiaries of the support facility were trained and certified in animation, graphic design, post-production and script writing.

She added that all beneficiaries received computing devices that enabled them to master their skills during and after the training. (NAN)

Vanguard

