Breaking News
Translate

Federal  Government to re-open Kara Bridge on Sat.

On 8:30 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Federal Government to re-open Kara Bridge on Sat.

The Federal Government has assured the public that kara bridge, the outbound Lagos end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, closed down for repair works would be re-opened this weekend.

The Lagos State Director of Works in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Engr Fred Kuti,  said the government is working round the clock to ensure that the roads are opened on schedule.

READ ALSO: Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Kara bridge to reopen today

“When we wanted to begin that project in January, we told the world that we would open the road for public use by February 29, and I can confirm that we are working round the clock to ensure that we fulfill our pledge to open the Kara Bridge section by this weekend,” Kuti said.

He praised Nigerians for their understanding throughout the period of the closure of the expressway, adding that it is in acknowledgment of their pains that the government impressed it on the contractor to ensure that the delivery timeline of that section was strictly adhered to.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!