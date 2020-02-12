Father who declined treatment to save daughter flees home with baby

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

The 37-year-old man, Mr Ujemu Omena, who refused medical treatment for his 22-month-old baby girl suffering from hydrocephalus, a rare medical condition characterised by head enlargement in infants, in Sapele, Delta State, has reportedly fled home with the child.

A family source told Vanguard: “Precious, the child was born with hydrocephalus and the parents, who were newly married then noticed that the baby’s head was getting larger.

“Having noticed this, they started running from pillar to post, only to find out the illness was hydrocephalus, partly because of money and religious belief, the parents have refused to seek medical help, they are Jehovah Witnesses and he said their faith forbids blood transfusion.”

On Monday, Gwamnishu Harrison, an activist, having been informed of the child’s condition on a Facebook news platform, Sapele Unugbragada, stormed the home of Mr Ujemu offering to foot the child’s medical bills but to his surprise, Ojemu turned down the offer, citing religious belief, a decision that has attracted condemnations from social media users.

Today, Ujemu was said to have fled his Benin Road residence opposite Urhiapele Secondary School home with the baby.

The council chairman, Eugene Inoaghan, who stormed little Precious father’s residence told Vanguard that he was at little Precious father’s house to retrieve her from them for treatment only to find out he has fled his home with the baby.

“We are doing all we can to get her for medication but the father said he is far away but we will do everything we can to reach him and retrieve the baby for treatment,” he said.

Vanguard

