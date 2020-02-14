Farmer’s marriage proposal shows up on Google Maps

Kindly Share This Story:

A German man’s marriage proposal got a bigger audience than he had planned after it showed up on an aerial picture used by Google Maps.

The German news agency dpa reported Wednesday that 32-year-old part-time farmer Steffen Schwarz used a machine to plant a field of corn in such a way that the gaps spelt out the words “Do you want to marry me?”

ALSO READ: Germany cancels hundreds flights as winter storm sweeps across Europe

Schwarz says he got his girlfriend to fly a drone over the field last May in Huettenberg, central Germany, revealing the romantic message. She said yes.

He told dpa he hadn’t intended or expected the image to appear on Google’s popular mapping service until ann aunt in Canada pointed it out to him.

[AP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: