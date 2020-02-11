FA contact Tottenham’s Dele Alli over coronavirus video

Kindly Share This Story:

The Football Association has written to Dele Alli to ‘seek his observations’ about a social media post in which he appeared to joke about the coronavirus.

Alli, 23, has been contacted concerning a Snapchat video he posted on Saturday. In it, he joked about the virus outbreak and appeared to mock an Asian man. The coronavirus has so far claimed the lives of over 900 people in mainland China, according to official figures.

Alli apologised for the Snapchat post in a video on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Sunday. “Hi guys, it’s Dele; I just wanted to apologise on my behalf for the video I posted on Snapchat yesterday,” he said.

The FA’s guidelines around media comments and social media posts remind participants that it will consider charges under Rule E3 if it is felt that someone has acted in an improper manner or brings the game into disrepute.

It would be considered an aggravated breach if a comment or social media post, whether explicitly or implicitly, makes reference to ethnic origin, colour, race, nationality, religion or belief, gender, gender reassignment, sexual orientation or disability.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: