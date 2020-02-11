Breaking News
Translate

FA contact Tottenham’s Dele Alli over coronavirus video

On 1:45 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Dele Alli, Coronavirus, FA
Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli rues a missed chance to complete his hat-trick during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

The Football Association has written to Dele Alli to ‘seek his observations’ about a social media post in which he appeared to joke about the coronavirus.

Alli, 23, has been contacted concerning a Snapchat video he posted on Saturday. In it, he joked about the virus outbreak and appeared to mock an Asian man. The coronavirus has so far claimed the lives of over 900 people in mainland China, according to official figures.

Alli apologised for the Snapchat post in a video on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Sunday. “Hi guys, it’s Dele; I just wanted to apologise on my behalf for the video I posted on Snapchat yesterday,” he said.

ALSO READ: Man United’s Odion Ighalo out to prove critics wrong

The FA’s guidelines around media comments and social media posts remind participants that it will consider charges under Rule E3 if it is felt that someone has acted in an improper manner or brings the game into disrepute.

It would be considered an aggravated breach if a comment or social media post, whether explicitly or implicitly, makes reference to ethnic origin, colour, race, nationality, religion or belief, gender, gender reassignment, sexual orientation or disability.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!