Expert tasks ex-Presidents on New Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

As the security situation in the country continues to degenerate, a security expert and chief executive, Scutarii Advisory, Mr Hilly Cookey-Gam has urged ex-Nigerian leaders to chart ways for a new nation, devoid of rising insecurity threats and social disorder.

Cookey-Gam, who underscored the importance of a properly-structured and cohesive nation, laced with genuine national interest, noted that the growing insecurity in the country has brought to the fore, urgent need for an advanced form of statecraft, hence past and present leaders were expected to champion the course for a greater nation.

Noting the emergence of Amotekun, Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, and other agitations, he disclosed that a new national security strategy has been formulated to check significant threats such as terrorism, illegal oil-bunkering, crude oil theft as well as illegal fishing.

READ ALSO:

Other threats, according to him, include kidnapping, hostage-taking, armed robbery, cyber-crime and smuggling.

According to him, the most significant threat to any nation is that which threatens its existence and in the case of Nigeria, “There is no threat as significant as the current political order, which places personal, ethnic, religious and sectional interests above national interest.”

He said, there was no national strategy to counter these existential threats, stressing that more independent research was required to determine the correlation between it and other threats listed in the new national security strategy document.

A possible strategy to combat this existential threat, he added, is the utilization of secret intelligence to prevent any individual or group from exploiting any organ of government to promote personal, religious or ethnic interests.

Cookey-Gam however, agreed that Nigeria is a complex society, noting that complexities existing in other nations have successfully degraded the threats such complexities pose.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: