Ex-Man Utd defender slams ‘bad fit’, money-grabbing Pogba

Paul Pogba has been slammed as a “bad fit” for Manchester United who only made the move to Old Trafford to make more money.

Former United defender Paul Parker has launched a scathing verbal attack on the Frenchman, who looks set to leave the club this summer.

Pogba has played just eight games for United this season due to injury, and it remains to be seen whether he will feature again for the Red Devils, with Real Madrid and Juventus reportedly keen on a move for the midfielder.

And Parker has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to axe the 26-year-old who he says puts in average performances nine times out of ten.

He told The Daily Mail: “At this moment in time, he is bad for Manchester United.

“He’s bringing too much negativity to the club. His quality is incredible, but he’s averaged about one performance in 10, that’s how bad he’s been.

“I think they need to shift on from him now, I see any comeback now as being very, very difficult. He’s been a bad fit all round.

“When you see Lukaku now scoring loads of goals, he had to leave because he was affecting the club and the dressing room – it was the right decision.

“Pogba’s agent says he sees Juventus as his home. He left his home for a package holiday, the package was the big package and now he wants to return – that’s what it seems like.”

Football 365

Vanguard News

