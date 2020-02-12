EMSA slams DISCOs for poor electrical installations

Kindly Share This Story:

…Fallen power lines threats to the safety of Nigerians — FG

By Chris Ochayi

The Federal Government has expressed disappointment over the fallen power lines, slanted poles and transformers which are posing threats to safety of Nigerians.

Minister of State for Power, Mr. Goddy Jeddy-Agba, who made the remarks during the launching the Nigerian Electrical Installations and Construction Guideline Manual, NEICGM, produced by the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency, NEMSA, in Abuja, however, called for standardising practice in the electricity industry.

He said the safety code would guide contractors and power sector operators on the installation and construction of electricity infrastructure.

Jeddy-Agba who vows the government will arrest those who break the law, “The essential thing for us today is that we are glad to associate with NEMSA for being able to produce a manual that standardises practices in this electricity industry.”

He said, across highways, people can observe fallen power lines, slanted poles and transformers which are threats to safety. “It, therefore, behoves on all of us to obey the law because henceforth, with the help of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, NEMSA will be able to arrest me and you when we break the law. I submit myself to that power.”

In his remarks, Managing Director of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency, NEMSA, Engr. Peter Ewesor, said the poor electrical installation and construction practices in the distribution sub-sector of the power industry is alarming.

Engr. Ewesor said the code will address the inadequacy of the standards of electrical construction practices, especially across the power distribution networks.

With the five-volume code, Ewesor said NEMSA inspection engineers and technical officers now have a benchmark to enforce the agency’s mandate to ensure that the 11 Distribution Companies, DISCOs, have safe networks.

He said, “It is hoped that the dedicated use and application of the Manual, particularly by the DISCOs, Rural Electrification Agency, REA, States’ Rural Electrification Boards and other stakeholders will bring back the required sanity, safety, stability, standardization and unification to our distribution networks and systems in line with national and international best practices.”

The NEMSA Boss who is also the Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation (CEIF) further decried the deterioration of power installation standards, especially for newly constructed power facilities.

He said: “The right Basic Insulation Level (BIL) has eluded us over the years with the consequences of losing our power equipment at will when compared with the early days in the Nigerian power industry.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

